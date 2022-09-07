In Mongolia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gifted a horse by President; names it 'Tejas'

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, centre, presents Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a horse named 'Tejas' | Twitter/@rajnathsingh

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia): Rajnath Singh, the first Indian Defence Minister to visit Mongolia, was gifted a majestic horse by the country's president on Wednesday, seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a similar gift from the leadership of this country.

"A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, 'Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia," Singh tweeted on Wednesday along with pictures of the white horse.

On Tuesday, Singh called on Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and reviewed the strategic bilateral ties.

"Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia," he said in a tweet.

In 2015, Prime Minister Modi received a special gift - a brown racehorse - from his then Mongolian counterpart Chimed Saikhanbileg on his historic visit to this country.

With eye on China, India expands ties to East Asian countries

Defence Minister Singh is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan from Monday with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

Singh's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian defence minister.

Indo-Mongolian relations have been growing ever since it was resolved to elevate ties to a "new level of partnership" during the India visit of Mongolian President Enkhbayar.

India provides technical and economic cooperation to Mongolia in the fields of higher education, agriculture, information and communication technology and human resource development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mongolia on 16 May 2015, where he also addressed the Parliament. He also handed over Bhabhatron equipment to the National Cancer Centre in Mongolian capital Ulan Bator.

Furthermore, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to in May 2015, a $1 Billion line of credit was extended to Mongolia, for infrastructure development, amongst many other fields.

'Nomadic Elephant'

Exercise Nomadic Elephant is a joint military exercise between India and Mongolia.

The main objective of this exercise is to enhance interoperability and, strengthen cooperation between the two armies and enhance mutual trust through joint skills training, mutual exchange programme, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response, and reciprocal visits by military delegations.

(with inputs from PTI)