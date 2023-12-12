In India, Who Needs 'Money Heist'...: PM Modi Takes A Dig At Congress Over Recovery Of More Than ₹350 Cr From MP Dhiraj Sahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked a popular crime series to assail the Congress on the recovery of more than Rs 350 crore from premises linked to its MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The prime minister made the remarks in reaction to a post on X by the BJP in which it shared a video showing pictures of Sahu with senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and the piles of cash recovered during Income Tax raids on premises linked to the Jharkhand MP.

In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting! https://t.co/J70MCA5lcG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

BJP Uploads Money Heist's Edited Video

The BJP captioned the video "Congress presents the Money Heist!" while the series' popular title song plays in the background.

"In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting," the prime minister said in his post.

The cash seizure in the Income Tax department's searches against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited owned by the family of Sahu -- the Congress' Rajya Sabha MP -- has been calculated at Rs 351 crore and is the "highest-ever" haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country, official sources had said on Sunday.

Raids Concluded At Sahu's Premises

Income tax officials on Tuesday concluded an IT raid at Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises in Odisha's Balangir. Income Tax officials and CISF personnel were seen leaving Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's Balangir premises in the visuals.

According to sources, around Rs 280 crore cash has been recovered from Dhiraj Sahu's Balangir's premises alone. On Sunday, during the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu, huge stacks of currency notes were seized.