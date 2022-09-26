In Gujarat's poll outreach, Kejriwal invites sanitation worker, his family for meal to his Delhi residence | Twitter/@AAPGujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on Sunday invited a Dalit man and his family from Gujarat to his residence in the national capital for a dinner.

During a town hall with sanitation workers, majorly from the Dalit community in Ahmedabad, a man identified as Harsh Solanki revealed he was glad to see the Delhi CM reach out to the Dalit community and further claimed that no other leader had done since Independence.

Harsh, A youth from Gujarat, has been invited by @ArvindKejriwal to his house in Delhi for dinner today.



Harsh got emotional as soon as he hugged Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/X0mNDZmf7F — Ankur Kumar (@ankurkumar083) September 26, 2022

In a video shared by Kejriwal, one can see him saying, "I have seen that every leader visits the house of a Dalit for a meal to show off. Till today, no leader has invited a Dalit to his house for a meal." He further asks Solanki if he would come to Delhi to share a meal with him.

"You and your family will have food together on Monday at the house of the Delhi Chief Minister. Whenever I am in Ahmedabad next, I will visit your home," said the AAP national convenor said.

गुजरात से कल हर्ष सोलंकी अपने परिवार के साथ मेरे घर खाने पर आएँगे। मेरे पूरे परिवार को उनका सत्कार करके बहुत अच्छा लगेगा। हर्ष, आपके परिवार का स्वागत है। pic.twitter.com/hOoUbEAHOK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 25, 2022

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who also attended the town hall, said that Solanki and his kin will be lodged in Punjab Bhawan during their visit.

Additionally, Kejriwal has also accepted the invitation to name a library run by Dalit children near the venue of the townhall. He said, "The office of a Congress leader has photographs of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, while the office of a BJP leader has a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

According to PTI, he said, "When you go to the office of an AAP leader, you will not see the photographs of Kejriwal or Mann, but of Babasaheb Ambedkar. AAP is the only party moving on the path shown by Ambedkar. Babasaheb's dream was not fulfilled in the last 75 years, but I have pledged to fulfill his dream now."

It is pertinent to mention here that the AAP chief has started visiting the BJP-led state every week to lead his party's poll campaign. He is also reviewing his party's polls preparations in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held by the end of this year.