In BJP-ruled Karnataka, women have to sleep with someone to get govt job: Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge was making a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Karnataka on the job recruitment scam

Shankar RajUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge | ANI Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge stirred a controversy when he said that if young women under the BJP-ruled state of Karnataka have to get a job, they need to sleep with someone. He also said that when it comes to men, they have to pay huge bribes.

Priyank Kharge, son of senior Congress leader Malliarjun Kharge, was making a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Karnataka on the job recruitment scam. He demanded a judicial investigation or a probe by a special investigation team into recruitment scams.

According to news agency ANI, Kharge said, “The government has decided to sell posts. If young women want a government job, they should sleep with someone. Men have to give bribes for government jobs. A minister had asked a young woman to sleep with him for a job. He resigned after the scandal came to light and this is proof of my words.”

"According to the information I have, it is possible that the deal has been done for a total of 600 posts. It is suspected that they have received ₹50 lakh for the post of Assistant Engineer and ₹30 lakh for the post of Junior Engineer. There is a possibility that ₹300 crores of embezzlement have taken place in this alone," he said in a press conference, as quoted by ANI.

