In bitterness of past, let’s not sacrifice future of our children: Sadhguru’s appeal from Palestine

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, reached Palestine on day 47 of his #JourneyForSoil, before moving on to Tel-Aviv where he received a rousing reception from an enthusiastic audience in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In a stirring appeal from Palestine, Sadhguru called for a forward-looking, solutions-oriented approach that would help nations “keep the bitterness of the past aside and pave a wonderful future for our children.”

Borders mean nothing for soil. All nations & the planet itself must thrive. Only then can we live well. I appeal to all nations & religions, let us put aside the bitterness of the past, and strive to create rich soil & rich nations for the sake of future generations.-Sg #SaveSoil pic.twitter.com/QDLX4IPXf6 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 8, 2022

Sadhguru is on the Middle East leg of his 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey as part of the Movement to Save Soil from extinction globally. In a video message recorded in a date nursery in Palestine, Sadhguru spoke of the nation’s rich agricultural history, skill and knowledge which had “shrunk in a big way” due to the long-running conflict.

Sadhguru revealed that as recently as in the 60s, 90% of the Palestinian population was engaged in agriculture which accounted for over 50% of the country’s and region’s economy. “It’s my wish that we support the Palestinian people to enhance the richness in their soil…so that future generations ….can once again bring back agriculture as a significant force in their life,” he said.

Sadhguru has often referred to the Movement to Save Soil as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Humanity to rally behind a cause that affects every human being and every life on the planet. “As human beings, we have divided the world in so many ways,” he said, “but as Life, as Soil, national borders mean nothing for soil, nothing for the microbial life, so it’s important for us to understand if our nation has to be good, all nations around us must be good. The planet itself must be healthy and thriving as a Life. Only then our lives will be truly good.”

“Let us be beings without borders. #SaveSoil. Let Us Make It Happen. -Sg”

He appealed “to all nations concerned, to all people concerned, all religious groups concerned” to make the choice to move forward rather than living in remembrance of a painful history. “Let us look at the faces of our children, let us not remember the injustices of the past,” he said adding, “it’s very important we look at the joyful faces of our children and strive to create a rich soil and a rich nation.”

Sadhguru will also travel to Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman during the Middle East leg of his journey.

In March this year, Sadhguru launched the global Movement to Save Soil from extinction. The primary objective of the Movement is to urge nations of the world to formulate policies to ensure all agricultural lands have a minimum of 3-6% organic content.

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

Website: savesoil.org

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:22 PM IST