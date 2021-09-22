e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

In Afghanistan former female prosecutors are now in hiding to avoid retaliation from ex-prisoners freed by Taliban

ANI
Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Afghanistan's former female prosecutors are in hiding, fearing retaliation from those who were once jailed after their judgments and have now been released. Many prisoners in Afghanistan have been freed by the Taliban after they took over the country last month.

The female prosecutors claim that ex-prisoners are searching for them to take revenge. One female judge said that she has been repeatedly called by unknown numbers after the Taliban took over the country, The Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Many female judges who could manage to flee from Afghanistan are now abroad, but hundreds of female judges are still hiding in the country.

The female prosecutors usually handled the cases of women's rights violation, women's torture, rapes, murder, and family harassment.

Along with other female employees in Afghanistan, female prosecutors have also been at their homes and have been told not to go to their jobs, The Khaama Press News Agency reported.

ALSO READ

Taliban wants spokesman Suhail Shaheen as UN Afghan envoy, writes to chief Antonio Guterres for...

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:01 PM IST
