In a first, LCA Tejas to conquer foreign skies in UAE excercise drill

LCA Tejas fighter jet | ANI

According to a statement by the government's press information bureau (PIB), a group of 110 "Air Warriors" from the Indian Air Force (IAF) arrived at the Al Dahfra airbase in the United Arab Emirates to partake in Exercise Desert Flag VIII.

The IAF brought with them two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and five Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

𝗧𝗲𝗷𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁

This marks the debut of the LCA Tejas in an overseas flying exercise beyond the borders of India.

Air forces of the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Republic of Korea, and the US, are slated to take part in Exercise Desert Flag, a multilateral air exercise.

𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗙𝗲𝗯 𝟮𝟳 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟳

As stated in the press information bureau's (PIB) announcement, the exercise is set to occur from February 27 to March 17, and its objective is for the participating air forces to engage in a variety of fighter missions and gain insights from the most effective methods employed by various air forces.