In a first, forthcoming census to go digital, Home Ministry tells Lok Sabha - Here's all you need to know

In March, the Centre announced that it has decided to conduct Census 2021 in two phases -- the House listing and Housing Census during April-September 2020 and the Population Enumeration during February 9 to 28, 2021.

Earlier during the 2021 Budget Session, the government allocated Rs 3,726 crore for forthcoming digital Census. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is also working on a national language translation initiative.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that the 2021 census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from traditional pen and paper to give Digital India a boost.

"Census data will be collected through a mobile app. This is for the first time that the mobile app will be used for the census exercise. India will be moving from the pen and paper census to digital data, which will be a big revolution in the country's census exercise," he had said.

Here's all you need to know:

A mobile application for collection of data and a Census Portal for management and monitoring of various Census related activities have been developed.

Individuals can log in using their mobile numbers and fill up their details on Census portal once it is made open.

There will be a provision for self-enumeration.

According to a report by DNA, Codes will be displayed on the screen to fill in the various options and once self-enumeration is done an identification number will be sent on individual mobile phones. The identification number can be shared with the enumerator when they go for the house listing exercise. The identification number will automatically sync all the data already filled online.