Imran Khan spews venom against India over CAB

Islamabad: Condemning the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Indian Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been moving systematically with a "Hindu supremacist agenda".

Imran took to Twitter and alleged that minorities are being persecuted in India.

"Starting with illegal annexation and continuing siege of Jammu and Kashmir; then stripping 2 mn Indian Muslims in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law," Imran tweeted, while interfering in India's internal affairs.

"All this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims & other minorities in India. World must realise, as appeasement of the genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to WWII, Modi's Hindu supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pak under a nuclear overhang will lead to massive bloodshed & far-reaching consequences for the world," he added.

"As in Nazi Germany, in Modi's India dissent has been marginalised & the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu supremacist agenda of Modi's India threatening bloodshed & war," the Pakistan Prime Minister said.