Important to educate women to transform society for the better: PM Modi | ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the need for education of women in order to transform society for the better. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the nation to bring women power to the fore, adding his government is trying to remove every obstacle that women are facing in the country.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to bring the women power of the country to the fore in the form of nation power. Today, the central government is trying to remove every obstacle that is being faced by women in the country, which prevents them from moving forward," PM Modi said.

"It is important to educate women to transform society for the better. Women have been an integral part of even the Indian freedom struggle. Nari Shakti will come forth as Rashtra Shakti during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," he added.

Meanwhile, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, a spiritual organisation, in Gujarat's Valsad district virtually.

He virtually inaugurated Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur and laid the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital and Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women.

