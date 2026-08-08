'Implement Women's Reservation Law Without Conditions': Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (L) & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (File Image) | ANI

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit back at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023, urging the Centre to implement the law "without any conditions."

'Implement 2023 Law Without Conditions'

Responding to Rijiju's call for Congress to support the Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally, Rahul Gandhi said the legislation had already been passed unanimously in 2023 with the Congress' full support.

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"Mr. Rijiju, who would know better than you, as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs that the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 has already been passed unanimously, with the full support of the Congress. The question is, why has it still not been implemented even after three years, and why do you now want to unnecessarily link it to delimitation? Implement the 2023 law. Without any conditions," Gandhi said.

Rijiju Challenges Congress

Rijiju's remarks came after Gandhi posted a video discussing women's participation and freedom of expression. The Union minister described Gandhi's message as a "positive" one and said there appeared to be a "visible change of heart" in his approach towards women.

"I hope the Congress Party will support the Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Congress Opposes Link With Delimitation

The Women's Reservation Bill, enacted as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023, provides for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. Its implementation is linked to the completion of delimitation following the first census conducted after the law's enactment.

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The Congress and other Opposition parties have backed women's reservation but have opposed linking its implementation to delimitation. They have demanded that the reservation provisions be implemented without waiting for the delimitation exercise.

'India Is Incomplete Without Women's Expression'

Earlier, Gandhi had said the "energy of India's women" was being restricted and argued that women must have greater freedom to express themselves in every sphere of life.

He said India's progress would remain incomplete unless women were able to express themselves freely, question social norms and participate equally in public and private life.

Gandhi also called for greater freedom from patriarchy and the rigid control imposed on women, arguing that bringing women's voices back into the conversation was essential for India's development.