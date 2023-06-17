IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Alert For Next 3 Days In Multiple Indian States

Summer vacation in Bihar, Odisha extended due to heatwave | IANS

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a severe heatwave in several parts of the country. The following regions are expected to experience extremely high temperatures over the next few days:

The met department has issued a red alert in Bihar, particularly in the capital city of Patna. In response, schools up to Class 12 in Patna have extended their summer vacations until 24 June.

Extended school vacations in several states

Due to scorching temperatures in these states, schools in Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh have also extended their summer vacation periods.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand: Heatwave Conditions

On Friday, maximum temperatures ranged from 42-44°C in these areas. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are prevailing in many parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Some parts of East Uttar Pradesh are also experiencing heatwave conditions.

Stable temperatures for next 3 days

No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Central, East, and South India during the next three days. However, a fall by 2-4°C is predicted thereafter.

Similarly, no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over many parts of Northwest India and some parts of West India during the next three days. However, a gradual rise by 2-4°C is expected thereafter.