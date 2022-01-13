IMD issues cold wave warning for north and north-west India for next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for north and north-west India of a cold wave. Dense or very dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets during the night or morning hours over plains of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

IMD also predicted the same weather conditions for north Rajasthan during the next three days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next four to five days; over Assam and Meghalaya on January 14 and 15 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 15, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Dense/Very Dense Fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over plains of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 2 days; north Rajasthan during next 3 days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days; over Assam and Meghalaya on 14th and 15th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 15th January 2022."

Earlier today, cold waves gripped parts of India in the morning leading to low visibility and dense fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.

"Fog observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets over Northwest Rajasthan; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Southwest UP, east Bihar, Jharkhand and plains of Uttarakhand and moderate fog at isolated pockets over NE Rajasthan," tweeted the weather agency.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:21 PM IST