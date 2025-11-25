IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert In These States Of India As Mercury Dips Below Normal| Details Inside

Cold Wave In India |

Delhi: Winter has arrived in northern India after snowfall in the hilly states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cold wave across several states, with temperatures in the northern regions falling below normal. Foggy conditions are persisting in parts of North India, which may create difficulties for early morning travelers. Residents have been advised to adhere to IMD guidelines and limit outdoor activities. On Wednesday, residents of Delhi experienced a dense blanket of fog and a significant chill in the air.

Delhi weather

The month of November is almost over, and the weather department has predicted a dip in the national capital, which will bring a bitterly cold winter in the city and its surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the AQI remains severe at 450. Due to the polluted air, the residents are already suffering from health problems, and breathing has become increasingly difficult.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar weather

According to the IMD, temperatures have dropped below normal in most parts of the state, including Kanpur, Etawah, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Barabanki, and Muzaffarnagar. The temperatures could drop below 10 degrees Celsius in the coming days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, as temperatures drop, many parts of Bihar are being enveloped in fog. Northwesterly winds are expected to cause minimum temperatures to drop to 2-4 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

Temperatures likely to drop in Jharkhand

People in Jharkhand are set to experience colder weather, with the minimum temperature expected to drop by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius. The effect of the cold wave will be observed in Palamu, Koderma, Chatra, Garhwa, Latehar, and Lohardaga regions of Jharkhand.

IMD advisory

The weather department has urged citizens to stay warm, limit early-morning outdoor activities, and take necessary health precautions. Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable during this period.

Cold wave in other regions

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops. Dense fog has also reduced visibility in many areas, disrupting road and rail traffic.