IMD Forecasts Favorable Monsoon In July; Kharif Sowing Deficiency Resolved, Paddy Remains A Concern

Concerns over the performance of the southwest monsoon in India this year have eased, with a significant decrease in rainfall deficiency. The rainfall deficiency has fallen from 47% two weeks ago to 10% currently. The weather department has now predicted that July rains could reach around 100% of the benchmark long period average.

July is a crucial period for sowing kharif crops, with approximately 40% of monsoon precipitation typically occurring during this month. The agriculture ministry has reported that kharif sowing has bridged the annual deficiency for the first time this season. However, the area under paddy, the most important crop, is still over a quarter less compared to last year.

July rainfall is likely to be on the upper side of the "normal" range

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), July rainfall is likely to be on the upper side of the "normal" range, which is 94-106% of the LPA. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the director-general of IMD, explained that while El Nino conditions, which usually adversely impact the monsoon, are expected to develop by the end of July, they could be offset to a large extent by the development of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). The overall rainfall in July is projected to be over 100% of the LPA, with central India and parts of the south peninsula, east, northeast, and northwest anticipated to receive "normal to above normal" rainfall.

However, the IMD has indicated that certain regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu may experience "below normal" rainfall in the coming month. This could have an impact on paddy and pulses sowing in these states. Key kharif crops such as paddy, tur, and groundnut still heavily rely on rainfall, although irrigation facilities have improved in the past two decades.

Mohapatra mentioned that normal rainfall in July is expected to substantially bridge the precipitation deficiency observed in June. The IMD's forecast made on May 26, predicting "normal" rainfall throughout the monsoon season (June-September) at 96% of the LPA, remains unchanged.

Earlier, private forecaster Skymet had indicated that this year's monsoon precipitation could be "below normal" at 94% of the LPA. Rainfall between 96-104% of the LPA is considered within the "normal" range.

In June, India as a whole experienced "below normal" rainfall, with a deficit of 10% compared to the LPA. The north-west region was the only area that recorded normal rainfall during the month. The monsoon, which had a delayed onset by four years over the Kerala coast on June 8, has been in an "active" phase for the past week.

Normal monsoon expected to boost sowing of paddy, pulses, and cotton

The forecast of normal monsoon rain is expected to boost the sowing of paddy, pulses, and cotton, which had been lagging behind. As of now, the sowing areas for paddy, pulses, and cotton have decreased by 26.3%, 1.9%, and 14%, respectively. An agriculture ministry official mentioned that kharif crop sowing usually gains momentum in July once the monsoon covers the entire country.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has announced the development of a "low pressure" area over the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to bring widespread rainfall activities to eastern, central, northwest, and western parts of India over the next three to five days.

