IMA POP Spring Term 2025: 419 Officer Cadets Commissioned Into Indian Army; Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra Gets Sword Of Honour

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The 156 Passing Out Parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun was held on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The parade was reviewed by Lt Gen Lasantha Rodrigo RSP, the Commander of The Sri Lankan Army. He congratulated the Officer Cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA. He also complimented the Instructors and Officer Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout and precision during the parade reflecting their hard work and training. This visit showcases the strong and deep-rooted historical, and military ties and will further strengthen the bond between the two Armies.

“This Day and Date of 14 June 2025 will go down in the history of IMA as another landmark milestone, where a total of 451 Officer Cadets of 156 Regular Course, 45 Technical Entry Scheme and 139 Technical Graduate Course, Special Commissioned Officers (SCO-54) including 32 Officer Cadets from nine Friendly Foreign Countries successfully passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy,” the IMA said in a statement.

“The Officer Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of `Sare Jahan Se Achha’ and ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ with pride and élan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each step with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms across the globe,” it added.

While addressing the passing out course the Reviewing Officer Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo said, “I am deeply honoured and moved to the point of tears to stand before you as the first IMA alumnus to return as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and review this parade. Looking at your faces, I see my younger self. This place doesn't just train officers; it forges bonds that last a lifetime.”

He thanked General Upendra Dwivedi and the Indian Army for the kind invitation. He reflected on how his journey, like that of the officer cadets present, had begun with a simple haircut in the barber chair of the prestigious academy.

The Sri Lankan Army Commander reminded the officer cadets that, they were not just wearing a rank but they were embracing a way of life. “Being an officer is all about earning the quiet respect of those they lead. Respect isn’t granted with a commission, it’s earned daily through conduct, character and choices,” he said.

Quoting the IMA Credo, the Gen Officer highlighted the three unshakable responsibilities that every officer must uphold. First, to the Nation - Second, to their Soldiers and Third, to the Families of our brave hearts. He underscored the core values of a soldier’s character by focusing on discipline, integrity, loyalty, and honour. Discipline, he said, is about self-mastery; integrity is doing right when unseen; loyalty extends beyond rank, and honour is the sacred trust the uniform represents - one to be guarded with utmost pride.

The Sri Lankan Army Commander reminded the officer cadets that they now belong to an unbroken chain of patriots and warriors, urging them to wear the uniform not just with pride, but with purpose. Congratulating the award winners, he praised their exceptional effort and encouraged others to keep striving. He also acknowledged the foreign officer cadets, calling them ambassadors of IMA’s values like discipline, integrity, loyalty, honour, and brotherhood - that transcend borders. The Chief of SriLanka Army said the Academy has not only shaped soldiers but future guardians of the nation. As their real journey begins, he urged them to lead with wisdom, fight for what’s right, and carry the hopes of a billion with pride.

In his closing remarks, the Sri Lankan Army Chief urged the officer cadets to go forth and write their own chapter in the legacy of the Indian Military Academy. Congratulating them on a remarkable parade, he reminded them of the lifelong brotherhood they now belong to and left them with Field Marshal Manekshaw’s timeless words: “Be truthful, be honest, be fearless.”

The Reviewing Officer presented the following awards:-

The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra.

Gold Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Under Officer Ronit Ranjan Nayak.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra.

Bronze Medal for the Officer Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was presented to Battalion Under Officer Anurag Verma.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from the Technical Graduate Course was presented to Sergeant Akash Bhadouriya.

Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Technical Entry Scheme (TES-45) was presented to Wing Cadet Quarter Master Kapil.

The medal for the Officer Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from a Foreign Country was presented to Foreign Officer Cadet Nishan Balami (Nepal).

Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Keren Company for standing Overall First amongst 12 companies for the Spring Term 2025.

The Reviewing Officer, exhorted all to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. He said, “You are just a step away from the historic and magnificent moment of your commissioning into the most elite forces”.