Illegal bar row: Delhi HC summons Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera in civil suit filed by Smriti Irani

Delhi HC summons Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera in illegal bar row |

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to Congress leaders- Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza in civil suit filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani in an illegal bar allegation against her daughter, Zoish Irani.

The Congress party has alleged that Zoish Irani was running an illegal bar in Goa and using her political influence to harass Excise Commissioner Narayan M Gad, who has served a show-cause notice on the unit for July 29.

Congress chief spokesperson and general secretary Jairam Ramesh, along with media chairman Pawan Khera and All-India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza of Gujarat, told a Press conference that the license was only for running a restaurant, but Irani's daughter used her political clout to obtain licenses in February last year to serve foreign, India-made foreign and country liquor, and that too in the name of a person who is no more. She even got the licenses renewed last month.

It is claimed that the illegality of the bar licenses came out in an RTI (Right to Information) application filed by activist advocate Aires Rodrigues, whose complaint forced the excise commissioner to issue the show-cause notice.

Smriti Irani rejects allegations

Asserting that the Congress has “assassinated" and “publicly mutilated" her daughter’s character, the Union minister dared the party to furnish proof of any wrongdoing. The BJP leader also said that she will seek answers “in the court of law, and the court of people".

Smriti’s daughter Zoish also denied the Congress charge and said that she was neither an owner nor operating the restaurant.

Releasing her statement, advocate Kirat Nagra said: "Our client is neither an owner nor operating the restaurant called Silly Souls Goa. Furthermore, she has not received any show cause notice from any authority whatsoever as alleged."

"My client, a young eighteen year old student and a budding chef who has worked in various restaurants to learn culinary arts, is sought to be scarred in perpetuity by her mother's political opponents," Nagra said.