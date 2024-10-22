Illegal Arms Supplier Receives VIP Treatment In Custody In Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokesh Aggarwal, also known as Sonu, an alleged supplier of illegal arms to the Professor Gang in Raipur, has reportedly been seen receiving VIP treatment while in judicial custody at government run Dr. Ambedkar (Mekahara) Hospital.

The accused has been admitted to Ward 8 of the Dr. Ambedkar (Mekahara) Hospital, claiming to suffer from respiratory issues on October 19. Despite his health investigation reports are normal, he was kept in the Hospital and alleged of getting VIP treatments flouting the norms of a prisoner in some media reports.

It was alleged that during his hospital stay, the accused was allowed to meet his relatives without handcuffs and openly engaged in phone conversations in the presence of police officers.

Although two officers are assigned to monitor him outside the ward, they reportedly do not check anyone entering or leaving.

Media reports have surfaced with video clips and photos suggesting violations of established protocols, although FPJ does not confirm the authenticity of these materials.

Moreover, Lokesh Agarwal was apprehended by police in Tikrapara on September 23 for allegedly selling a pistol to a member of the Professor Gang, Shubham, for Rs 1 lakh. During Shubham's arrest, police recovered both a pistol and drugs. Lokesh subsequently admitted that he supplied the illegal arms.

Following his arrest, Lokesh was placed in judicial custody. On October 17-18, he complained of stomach pain, leading to his transfer from the jail hospital to Mekahara on October 19. Upon arrival, he reported breathing difficulties, prompting medical staff to check his blood pressure and oxygen levels, which were recorded at 110 and 100 percent, respectively. After reporting further issues, he was prescribed medication and has been undergoing treatment at Mekahara for two days.

Family members have reportedly been visiting him in the hospital, providing him with food and other items, while police officers on duty appear to be ignoring these activities. The hospital management has not issued any statements regarding the situation.

Notably, the leader of the Professor Gang, Ayush Aggarwal, was arrested on May 15, 2024, by a joint team of Khamhardih Police and the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit (ACCU). His associates, Kusum and Mahesh, were caught while attempting to deliver drugs, leading to Ayush's arrest based on their information. The gang operated using code names inspired by characters from the web series "Money Heist" and had developed online apps and websites for drug distribution, taking advance payments from customers. The police have conducted six operations to apprehend members of this syndicate, and investigations are underway.