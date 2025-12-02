 'I’ll Walk To Jail Myself If Proven Guilty’: ABSU Chief Hits Back As Hagrama Vows Probe Into BTC Secretariat Vandalism
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I’ll Walk To Jail Myself If Proven Guilty’: ABSU Chief Hits Back As Hagrama Vows Probe Into BTC Secretariat Vandalism

'I’ll Walk To Jail Myself If Proven Guilty’: ABSU Chief Hits Back As Hagrama Vows Probe Into BTC Secretariat Vandalism

Speaking to reporters in Dalbari, Baksa, an angry but composed Mohilary declared the November 29 vandalism “pre-planned” and pointed fingers directly at ABSU and its political ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
'I’ll Walk To Jail Myself If Proven Guilty’: ABSU Chief Hits Back As Hagrama Vows Probe Into BTC Secretariat Vandalism |

Guwahati: The political temperature in Bodoland soared on Tuesday as BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro traded sharp accusations over the violent storming of the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar on November 29.

Speaking to reporters in Dalbari, Baksa, an angry but composed Mohilary declared the November 29 vandalism “pre-planned” and pointed fingers directly at ABSU and its political ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

“It was orchestrated. ABSU and UPPL are involved. We are forming an inquiry commission. Who instigated it, how the plan was made – everything will come out in the open,” Mohilary said.

“The law will decide arrests. The public will soon see this staged drama for what it is,” Mohilary also said.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Two Arrested For Beating 37-Year-Old Man To Death Over Previous Quarrel In Kalamboli
Navi Mumbai News: Two Arrested For Beating 37-Year-Old Man To Death Over Previous Quarrel In Kalamboli
DGCA Initiates Probe Against Air India For Operating Aircraft Without Airworthiness Certificate; Airline Suspends All Associated Personnel
DGCA Initiates Probe Against Air India For Operating Aircraft Without Airworthiness Certificate; Airline Suspends All Associated Personnel
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 2: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Transfer All The Properties To Her Name
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 2: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Transfer All The Properties To Her Name
Air India & Other Airlines Face Check-In System Glitches, Flight Delays Reported Nationwide
Air India & Other Airlines Face Check-In System Glitches, Flight Delays Reported Nationwide
Read Also
Assam Protests: Bodo Students Storm, Vandalise BTC Secretariat In Kokrajhar As Anger Boils Over -...
article-image

Hours later, at Bodofa House in Kokrajhar, a visibly hurt Dipen Boro fired back, calling the allegations “unfortunate and painful.”

“We were in a closed-door meeting with 25 organisations when we first heard students were marching. We never want violence in a peaceful movement,” Boro told journalists, his voice cracking with emotion.

“If even one per cent proof is found against ABSU, I will resign today and walk straight to jail myself,” Boro said.

At the heart of the unrest is deep anxiety over a Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report that recommends Scheduled Tribe status for six communities – a move many existing ST groups fear will water down their constitutional safeguards.

Read Also
Doctor Removes Genitals Of 28-Yr-Old Man Who Had Come To Treat Infection, Victim Seeks CM Himanata...
article-image

On November 29, hundreds of agitated students from Bodoland University and local colleges broke through police lines, forced open the Secretariat gates and ransacked offices. The district administration later clamped prohibitory orders.

As both sides dig in, ordinary Bodo families watch with growing unease. “We just want our children’s future protected without brothers fighting brothers,” said a shopkeeper in Kokrajhar who asked not to be named.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DGCA Initiates Probe Against Air India For Operating Aircraft Without Airworthiness Certificate;...

DGCA Initiates Probe Against Air India For Operating Aircraft Without Airworthiness Certificate;...

Air India & Other Airlines Face Check-In System Glitches, Flight Delays Reported Nationwide

Air India & Other Airlines Face Check-In System Glitches, Flight Delays Reported Nationwide

'Yet Another Attempt To Spread Anti-India Misinformation': MEA Dismisses Pakistan’s Claims Of...

'Yet Another Attempt To Spread Anti-India Misinformation': MEA Dismisses Pakistan’s Claims Of...

UP Cabinet Approves 20 Key Proposals Across Health, Tourism & Urban Development

UP Cabinet Approves 20 Key Proposals Across Health, Tourism & Urban Development

Air Travel Expenses Row: YSRCP Hits Back At TDP, Accuses CM Naidu, Nara Lokesh And Pawan Kalyan Of...

Air Travel Expenses Row: YSRCP Hits Back At TDP, Accuses CM Naidu, Nara Lokesh And Pawan Kalyan Of...