'I'll Not Be Intimated By CPI(M) Goons': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Attack By 3 Men In Kerala; Video Goes Viral

In Kerala's Attingal Lok Sabha cosntituency, a convoy of vehicles belonging to Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was allegedly attacked by a group of three individuals on a motorcycle. Muraleedharan was on election campaign when the alleged attack happened.

The attack allegedly occurred near the Kottiyam junction of Pallickal Gram Panchayat and forced Muraleedharan to halt his campaign indefinitely. Witnesses reported that the attackers not only verbally abused and assaulted the travellers but also targeted Muraleedharan himself.

The incident escalated as the convoy approached the Pallickal police station, with clashes erupting at the Kallarakonam junction. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused CPI(M) members, including the son of a local body member, of orchestrating the attack.

Muraleedharan also alleged that the campaign team was intimidated and harassed by the attackers.

Taking to X, Muraleedharan said, "I will not be intimidated by the goons of @CPIMKerala who threatened me during the campaign & even attempted to attack the campaign vehicle."

He also has suspended his campaign and called for calm, while BJP assures measures are being taken to provide security for all candidates associated with the Election Commission.