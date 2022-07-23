'Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates hurting democracy,' CJI Ramana criticises media trials in memorial lecture | ANI Photo

Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, while delivering the inaugural 'Justice SB Sinha Memorial Lecture' organised by National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi,criticised electronic and social media scathingly.

While delivering the lecture on Saturday, July 23, said that electronic and social media were doing disservice to democracy.

Ramana observed that there are concentrated campaigns on social media against judges. He reverted with strong message saying judges not reacting immediately shouldn't be mistaken for weakness or helplessness.

Ramana comes down hard on media trials

The CJI whose tenure will soon end, said, "New media tools have enormous amplifying ability but appear to be incapable of distinguishing between the right and the wrong, the good and the bad and the real and the fake," criticising the media trial.

He added, "Media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases. We see the media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide."

"Ill-informed and agenda driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy. Biased views being propagated by media are affecting the people, weakening democracy, and harming the system. In this process, justice delivery gets adversely affected," CJI said.

"By overstepping and breaching your responsibility, you are taking our democracy two steps backwards."

"Print media still has certain degree of accountability, whereas, electronic media has zero accountability as what it shows vanishes into thin air. Still worse is social media."

CJI Ramana urges media to self-regulate

"It is best for the media to self-regulate and measure their words. I urge electronic and social media to behave responsibly. Electronic media should rather use their voice to educate people and energise nation," he said.