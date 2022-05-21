IFS Vivek Kumar appointed as Private Secretary to PM Modi

New Delhi [India]: IFS Vivek Kumar was appointed as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinets approved the proposal for the appointment of Vivek Kumar as PM Modi's PS on Friday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for the appointment of Vivek Kumar, IFS (2004) as PS to PM at Joint Secretary level in the Prime Minister's Office with pay at level 14 of the Pay Matrix," reads the order.

A 2004 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Vivek Kumar is currently the director of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:58 PM IST