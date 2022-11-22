IFFI 2022: CBC Exhibition captures depiction of freedom movement in Cinema

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurating the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). | Twitter

Panaji: While the Technology Exhibition is the new initiative of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, another Exhibition "Freedom Movement and Cinema" put up by the Central Bureau of Communication is attracting people with its unique immersive experience.

The multi-media digital exhibition at the Campal Football Ground was inaugurated on Monday, Nov 21, by the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

The Minister said that, "the Exhibition tells the complete story of India's Freedom struggle using many technological innovations. It is an inspiration for everyone who visits and particularly for the students, who can gain so much of information about our inspiring leaders".

The Exhibition conceived by CBC team under the overarching theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ sports a facade in the form of camera- lens. As one enters the Exhibition hall, a large 12 x 10 feet LED screen displays clips of the popular Doordarshan series 'Swaraj' which profiles life and contributions of various freedom fighters against colonial rule.

Moving forward, rare footages related to the Freedom Movement covering 1857 War of Independence, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Kalapaani, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad are displayed. Most of these footages have been sourced from the rich archive of the Films Division.

A Digital Flip-book displays Chronological journey of Indian Freedom Struggle in the form of posters curated by CBC. Songs which became the voice of freedom struggle can be listened to, even as the adjacent Sound Shower lets you listen to the speeches of the Indian Independence leaders.