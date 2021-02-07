'If something is banned, it should not be displayed': Tikait on Bhindranwale's flag during 'chakka jam' in Punjab

A flag with a portrait bearing resemblance to Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor at a ‘Chakka jam’ protest in Ludhiana, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has reacted to the incident and said that such things should not be done. Tikait also said that they will talk to the people there about the issue.

“We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed,” Tikait told ANI.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan blocked highways and key roads with tractor-trolleys and sit-in demonstrations on Saturday, while scattered protests were held in other states during a three-hour 'chakka jam' called by agitating farmer unions which are demanding the scrapping of the Centre's new agri laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(With inputs from ANI)