'If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir': CJI Ranjan Gogoi

On Monday while Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that he would personally visit Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it is "very very serious" if people were unable to approach the high court. "I will myself visit Srinagar," he said.

A lawyer representing two child rights activists alleged in court that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. The CJI warned the lawyer that if the report of the high court chief justice indicates contrary, then get ready for "consequences". This came after when Supreme Court was on Monday hearing a bunch of petitions regarding the clampdown in the state.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to take all efforts to restore normalcy in Kashmir. The court also allowed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu. Gogoi, however said, “He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions.”