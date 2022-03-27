'If CBI follows BJP's directions in Birbhum violence probe then...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Speaking over the Birbhum violence case, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that there is a conspiracy behind the violent incident.

The CM backed the decision of CBI taking the case but also said that if the central agency follows BJPs directions then she will ready to protest.

Further she said, "A Trinamool worker was killed by another party worker, but only TMC is being criticised everywhere." "We have taken several steps to investigate the matter and know the original cause of the Rampurhat incident," the CM added.

Targetting other states she claimed, "Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura, and Assam."

"Our party workers were not allowed to reach the incident site, but in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party," she added.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the case probe, the CBI today named 21 people as accused in the violence. The list of accused is the same as that of the state police, according to NDTV report.

Around 20 people have been arrested after six women and two children -- mostly of members of a single family -- were locked in their homes and burnt alive by a mob at the Bogtui village near Birbhum's Rampurhat town.

The attack was followed by the murder of a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, who died in a bomb attack.

The CM during her visit to Bogtui, had said that no one would be spared. She had also promised that her party's block president Anarul Hossain will be arrested for not informing the police and helping them in preventing the crime.

"I never believed something so barbaric can happen in modern Bengal. Mothers and children were killed. Your family members died but it is my heart that was crushed," Mamata Banerjee said, surrounded by the family members and relatives of those killed, besides villagers. Alleging a bigger conspiracy, she called for "stringent action" and said the police would investigate all angles.

The team of CBI has set up a temporary camp at a government guest house in Rampurhat. Led by senior officer Akhilesh Singh, the team has now split up and started work by visiting the home of Sona Sheikh, whose house was set ablaze.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the central agency and set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report.

