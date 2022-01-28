'If AAP doesn't work, next time neither I nor Bhagwant Mann would come for votes': Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Punjab Polls

Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that if his party doesnt work then next time neither him nor Bhagwant Mann would come to the people for votes.

While adressing a rally in Punjab's Jalandhar, the AAP chief appealed to vote for his party and let it work for 5 years.

He further took potshot at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)'s chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi saying they never abuse each other, they abuse me as if I have looted Punjab. He also asked, "What is my fault?"

Earlier in the day the AAP convenor said Punjab needs a chief minister who is very honest and urged people in the state to choose AAP over parties who have been accused of selling 'drugs' and 'sand'.

#WATCH | Sukhbir Singh Badal- Charanjit Singh Channi never abuse each other, they abuse me... as if I have looted Punjab... What is my fault?...: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Adampur, Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/FRTwOqUq8w — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

"Today Punjab needs a very honest CM. On one hand, we've people with allegations of drugs sale against them, who have allegations of sand mining against them. On the other hand there's a very honest man who never took even 25 paise from anyone," said Kejriwal while addressing a town hall in Phillaur.

Assembly elections are set to be held in Punjab next month and Bhagwant Mann has been named as the chief ministerial candidate of AAP, which is taking on the ruling Congress Party.

He took another potshot at Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal stating that Mann despite being an MP for seven years still lives in a rented house.

When a person becomes an MLA in Punjab, he can acquire big cars and houses. But Mann has been an MP for seven years and still stays in a rented house," Kejriwal said.

"We speak about Punjab's development, how to improve the agriculture and how to get back the industries in the state", said Kejriwal.

Punjab will vote on February 20 and the counting is on March 10.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:54 PM IST