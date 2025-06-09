 IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; ASP Killed, Several Others Injured
ASP Konta Division Akash Rao Giripunje lost his life in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, June 9.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; ASP Killed, Several Others Injured (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Sukma: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, June 9. ASP Konta Division Akash Rao Giripunje died in the explosion. Meanwhile, other officers and jawans were also injured in the IED blast.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. Giripunje was initially injured in the blast. However, he succumbed during treatment at the Konta hospital.

Visuals From The Spot:

"A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast", IG Sundarraj said in his statement.

According to the top cop, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed grief over the demise of Giripunje.

"ASP Konta Division, Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje, sacrificed his life after being injured due to an IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road. He was a brave jawan and was given several gallantry awards. It is a sad moment for us. Search and operations have been launched," Sharma told news agency ANI.

A search operation has been launched in the area to nab the accused involved in the blast.

