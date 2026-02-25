'ID Maangi To Thappad Mila': MLA’s Son Slaps Toll Worker In Agra, Video Goes Viral

A video purportedly showing the son of Fatehpur Sikri MLA Chaudhary Babulal slapping a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism.

The incident reportedly took place around 2 pm on Tuesday at the Raibha toll plaza in Achhnera. According to the toll worker, Sanjay Kumar, he stopped a car bearing a “Vidhayak” (MLA) sign and a legislative assembly sticker for routine checking. The vehicle, registered with a UP-85 number plate, was allegedly being driven by Suresh Chaudhary, the MLA’s son.

Sanjay claimed that when he asked for identification to verify the claim that the occupant was the legislator’s son, an argument broke out. In the CCTV footage that later surfaced online, the man is seen stepping out of the car and slapping the toll employee multiple times.

The toll worker further alleged that he was threatened with dire consequences and warned against filing a complaint. He said that after the video went viral, he began receiving threats and was even stopped on the way and intimidated. Sanjay claimed he fears for his life and the safety of his family and plans to approach the police with a formal complaint.

Responding to the controversy, MLA Chaudhary Babulal said his son was returning from Kiraoli with his wife when the toll staff allegedly insisted on checking his ID despite the vehicle carrying official markings. He admitted that his son may have slapped the employee in anger but alleged that toll staff also misbehaved.

Police action in the matter is awaited.