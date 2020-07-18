ICMR tells states, UTs to identify antigen testing facilities

Mumbai: The Indian Council of Medical Research in its advisory to states and union territories has suggested to identify and approve all government and private facilities who would be providing Covid-19 diagnosis through antigen based assays. To facilitate and further liberalise testing, ICMR has told states and UTs that it has generated five common login credentials for each district which may be shared with all government and private facilities selected for antigen testing. ICMR has asked states and UTs to nominate a nodal person who could contact its team for obtaining login credentials.

ICMR has said antigen detection test does not require any specialised machine. It can show results within 30 minutes and "can be interpreted with a naked eye". The antigen testing, known as the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag kit, is a promising tool for quick diagnosis of coronavirus infection in field settings.

ICMR has said that individual organisations should not separately approach it for obtaining logins for antigen testing. However, ICMR/mentor institutes will continue to review and approve all applications for RT-PCR based testing.

The states should ensure that all the antigen testing points are appropriately linked with RT-PCR facility where symptomatic negatives will be tested. Besides, states and UTs have been asked to share district wise login credentials with all antigen testing sites including government and private so that data can be entered into the ICMR portal on a real time basis.

ICMR Director General Professor Balram Bhargava has appreciated efforts by states and UTs to scale up the Covid 19testing to save precious lives and save livelihood. More than 3.20 lakh tests were carried out everyday in the country and more than one crore tests have been done.