ICMR issues guidelines for rapid antibody tests in coronavirus hotspots

It underlined that the old standard frontline test for novel coronavirus diagnosis is a real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based molecular test, which is aimed at early virus detection.

The ICMR in its guidelines stated that Real-Time PCR (RT-PCR) test and Point-of-Care molecular diagnostic assays are recommended for diagnosis of COVID-19 among individuals belonging to the following categories:

All symptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last L4 days

All symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases

All symptomatic health care workers

All patients with Severe Acute Respiratory illness (fever AND cough and/or shortness of breath)

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day L4 of coming in his/her contact

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Saturday morning reached 14,378 including foreign nationals, with 11,906 active cases.

The Health Ministry said, in its daily update, that 480 deaths have been reported in India so far, with the highest -- 201 -- getting reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh, where 69 deaths have been reported so far. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 3,323, followed by New Delhi at 1,707 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,323 cases and Madhya Pradesh at 1,310 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.