IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020 admit card released at ibps.in, here’s how to download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the IBPS's official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020 is scheduled for December 5, 12, and 13. The results for the IBPS clerk prelims 2020 is expected to be declared on December 31. The admit card will have important instructions like the exam centre along with the exam date and slot. IBPS had in September invited online applications for fill filling more than 2500 vacancies of the clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment.

According to an official notification, candidates qualifying the IBPS clerk 2020 exam will be offered jobs in various banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, and UCO Bank.

Steps to download the IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020:

Step1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page the link for IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Call Letters would be activated once released – click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a Login page

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: Your admit card would be available in the account – download and take a print out