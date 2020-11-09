IAS officer who quit over CAA joins Congress in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

A young former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil of Karnataka cadre, who quit civil services last year at the height of the protests against the CAA, on Monday joined the Congress in Tamil Nadu. He made his political entry in the presence of AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Gundu Rao and TNCC president KS Alagiri.

He is the second young officer from Tamil Nadu to quit all-India services and join politics in recent months.

In August, a former young IPS officer K Annamalai, also of the Karnataka cadre, who quit services last year, had joined the BJP and was appointed one of its state unit vice presidents.

“The BJP’s ideology and politics is just of hate. Their sole job is to create hatred for votes. They are now trying to bring the model of hate politics to Tamil Nadu. They should not be allowed even an inch of state here,” Sasikanth Senthil declared after joining the party.

Gundu Rao said Sasikanth Senthil will be given a suitable responsibility in the Congress. “Senthil will stre­ng­then the party,” he said.

For the TNCC, his entry is seen as a shot in the arm considering it has come after their party’s national spokesperson and actor Kushboo’s resignation, who switched over to the BJP.