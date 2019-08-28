IAF’s Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami is first female officer to become Flight Commander

Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami has scripted history by becoming the first female officer to be appointed as flight commander of a flying unit.

According to news agency ANI, Dhami took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase recently. She is a permanent commission officer of the flying branch in the Air Force and has been flying choppers. Her elevation in the flying branch is moving a step closer towards women officers commanding units and formations in the service.

Wing Commander Dhami, serving for 15 years now, has been flying choppers. She became the first woman flying instructor of the Air Force and is also the first woman officer to get permanent commission of the flying branch. She took charge of a Chetak helicopter unit at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Chetak is a single engine turbo shaft, light utility helicopter with capacity of 6 passengers and has maximum speed of 220 km/hour, reported NDTV.