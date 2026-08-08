IAF Wing Commander Arrested For Allegedly Sharing Defence Secrets After 'Honey Trap' By Pak Intelligence

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An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information after he was reportedly honey-trapped through social media by a woman suspected to be linked to Pakistani intelligence handlers.

The officer was arrested on the night of May 31 and has been booked under the Official Secrets Act. He is currently in judicial custody at Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Woman Allegedly Sought Military Information

According to Delhi Police sources cited by The Indian Express, News18 and NDTV, the officer was allegedly approached by a woman through social media while he was going through a difficult personal phase. Their interaction reportedly progressed to video calls, during which she allegedly sought sensitive information concerning military movements, troop deployments, photographs, videos and other defence-related details.

Investigators suspect that the officer subsequently shared classified documents and other sensitive information through digital channels.

Alleged Spyware Installation Attempt

Police have also alleged that the woman later instructed the officer to install a particular application on a colleague's mobile phone. Investigators suspect the application may have been designed to facilitate unauthorised access to data, track the device's location or intercept communications.

The allegation is now part of the wider investigation into the officer's contacts and activities.

IAF Intelligence Inputs Led To Arrest

The officer came under the radar after inputs from the IAF's intelligence wing, which subsequently led to his handover to law-enforcement agencies. An IAF spokesperson confirmed that the officer had been under surveillance and was handed over to the appropriate authorities, while stressing the force's zero-tolerance approach towards such activities.

Police are now examining whether the case is connected to a larger espionage network allegedly targeting strategic military information and whether other individuals may have been involved.

Investigation Underway

The officer's name and exact posting have not been publicly disclosed in the initial reports. Investigators are examining the digital communications, information allegedly shared and the identities of people connected to the suspected network.

While police have alleged a Pakistani intelligence link, the investigation is still underway and the allegations against the officer have not been established by a court.