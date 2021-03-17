IAF pilot killed in Mig-21 Bison crash during training mission

An Indian Air Force Captain was killed on Wednesday after the MiG-21 Bison aircraft suffered a fatal accident while taking off. The IAF took to Twitter to share the sobering news, without divulging much detail.

"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," the IAF said.

In a follow-up tweet it mentioned that Captain A Gupta had passed away in the tragic accident. "IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," it added.