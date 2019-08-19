IAF officer reveals how daring rescue operation in Jammu river was pulled off

Jammu: An unexpected water rising situation emerged at river Tawi in Jammu on Monday. Due to which four fishermen got stranded in the river. Initially three of them were visible in a video which went viral soon after the commencement of incident. The Garud commandos of Indian Air Force rescued two of them according to the video. Later, the entire incident was revealed.

According to the ANI report, Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer said,” We received info at 12 p.m. that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 p.m. helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down & put a hook on fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful.”

The video comprised of two men sitting on the concrete slab, while other one was struggling in the flood water and the fourth man was not even visible. In the rescue operation two men were hoisted with the help of IAF personnel and three of them were dragged to safer regions. Remaining two were rescued in similar manner.