IAF Debunks Online Reports Of Aircraft Crash Near Kishtwar In J&K | Video | X @HootRepublic

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that an aircraft had crashed near Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir, calling them “false.”

The IAF urged media outlets to avoid spreading misinformation by verifying information from official sources before publishing it.

“There are certain media outlets and social media handles claiming that an IAF aircraft has crashed near Kishtwar. This report is false. All media outlets are requested to verify information from official sources before publishing or transmitting it,” an IAF spokesperson said.

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In the video circulating on social media platforms, the serene landscape of Kishtwar is seen slightly clouded by smoke emanating from behind a mountain. The reported crash was likely to have taken place there.