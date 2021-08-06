IAF chief flies sortie in F-15 jet in Israel

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew a sortie in an F-15 fighter aircraft in Israel on Friday apart from holding wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Maj Gen Amikam Norkin on further boosting bilateral military cooperation, officials said.

The Chief of Air Staff reached Israel on Tuesday on a three-day visit from the UAE. The Indian Air Force described Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria's visit to Israel as an "important milestone" in cooperation between air forces of the two countries.

“The visit of the CAS to Israel marks an important milestone in the Indian Air Force and the Israeli Air Force's ties, with both sides reaffirming a shared vision of enhanced bilateral engagements and multidisciplinary professional exchanges for the future,” the IAF said.