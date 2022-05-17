The Varanasi civil court on Tuesday removed the Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from the panel formed to survey Gyanvapi mosque. Commenting on his removal, Ajay Mishra said, "I've not done anything that reveals the secrecy of the matter."

He claimed that he was removed because of the allegations of Advocate Vishal Singh adding whatever has happened is only because of Vishal. "I will respect the Court order," Mr Ajay added.

Meanwhile, the court-appointed special Commission has also received two-more days to submit the survey report.

The Commission had sought two-days time to submit the survey report.

"We had sought two days' time from the court. The Court has granted us two days' time for submission of the report," Advocate Vishal Singh, the Court-appointed special assistant commissioner said.

The survey lasted for three days from May 14-16. According to Ajay Pratap Singh, only 50 per cent of the report was complete by Tuesday morning.

The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday.

The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place." In its order, the court said that the DM, police commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:31 PM IST