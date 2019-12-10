'I urge Nitish Kumar to reconsider support to CAB': JDU leader Pavan Varma

"Disappointed to see JDU supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals," Kishor tweeted on Monday.

BJP's ally JDU was among the parties which supported the passage of CAB in the lower house of parliament. Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House and the bill is likely to be tabled in the upper house on Wednesday.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The cut-off date for citizenship bill is December 31, 2014.