'I think he was talking about pre-2014 India': Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Rahul Gandhi over 'Two Indias' speech

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Two Indias' speech, saying he thinks the Wayanad MP was talking about pre-2014 India when there was corruption and no development. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, Scindia said there is a new India that is progressing and developing without corruption.

"I think he was talking about pre-2014 India when there was no development, corruption was there. But after PM Modi took over in 2014, there is a new India that is progressing & developing & there is no corruption," news agency ANI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

For the unversed, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.

There are two Indias -- one for the rich, one for the poor -- and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

He claimed that 40 per cent of India's wealth has gone to a chosen few.

Gandhi said this while speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:16 PM IST