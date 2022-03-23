I-T dept raids premises of Hero Motocorp boss Pawan Munjal

The income tax department on Wednesday morning conducted searches at multiple premises linked to the top officials of Hero Motocorp, including that of promoter Pawan Munjal, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Reports said searches at the residence and office in Gurugram started on Wednesday morning. Premises linked to other top officials of the two-wheeler company are also being searched.



Hero MotoCorp is led by Pawan Munjal and has expanded its presence to 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Central America. Hero MotoCorp has 8 globally benchmarked manufacturing facilities – 6 in India and 1 each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:11 AM IST