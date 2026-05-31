‘I Stand As A Victim Of Political Violence’: Abhishek Banerjee Breaks Silence On Sonarpur Attack

Abhishek Banerjee | ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday broke his silence on the alleged attack on him in West Bengal’s Sonarpur, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering a climate of political violence and intimidation.

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Responding to a social media post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had condemned the incident and extended support, Banerjee thanked him for his concern and solidarity.

“Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution,” Banerjee wrote.

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Drawing a contrast between his role in representing India abroad and his current situation, Banerjee said he had travelled across five countries as part of an all-party delegation linked to Operation Sindoor and had stood united against terrorism. “Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism,” he said.

The TMC leader further alleged that the BJP targets political opponents and dissenters. “If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target,” he said, adding that he would continue to defend democratic values despite intimidation.

Banerjee came under attack on Saturday while visiting Sonarpur to meet the family of a party worker who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence. According to reports, a crowd hurled eggs and stones at him while shouting “chor, chor” (“thief, thief”). Videos circulating on social media showed the TMC leader wearing a helmet and being manhandled during the visit.

The TMC accused BJP workers of orchestrating the attack, an allegation rejected by the BJP.

Condemning the incident, Rahul Gandhi described the attack as “utterly reprehensible” and said an assault on a Member of Parliament was an attack on the people who elected him and on democratic values. He urged both the Centre and the West Bengal government to take immediate action against those responsible and ensure the safety of public representatives.