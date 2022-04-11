I opened door of 27 years of BJP's rule in Gujarat destroying government schools, says Manish Sisodia

Today, Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia is on a tour to identify the situation of schools in Gujarat, after inspecting some schools he said, "When I opened the door of 27 years of BJP's rule in Gujarat destroying government schools, BJP was shocked."

After arriving at the Ahmedabad airport, Manish Sisodia headed to a school in Bhavnagar, the home district of Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani. He also took reporters along with him to visit a school in the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.

After his arrival in Gujarat, all the BJP MPs of Delhi also started inspecting the shortcomings in the government schools of Delhi.

Taking a snap at BJP leader's visits in Delhi schools, Manish Sisodia said, "It is a pity that all the BJP leaders of Delhi could not find even a single school under Delhi government where spider webs were seen. Where there is no desk for children to sit, there are no other facilities for teaching. Poor BJP leader."

He added, "Poor BJP leaders are now showing pictures of rooms in Delhi schools where tiles are broken, whitewashes have become old, somewhere denting-painting is going on. Could not get out in Delhi government schools."

Sisodia's visit comes a day after Kejriwal in a Twitter post said, "People in the BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling education system in Gujarat. Rising above the party line, they have started raising voice for good education in Gujarat. The BJP could not provide good education in 27 years. The AAP government will provide good education in Gujarat, like it has done in Delhi, by taking along the people of Gujarat and all the parties."

(With inputs from PTI)



ALSO READ Gujarat: 6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:24 PM IST