I have withdrawn my resignation as Punjab Congress chief: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, addressed the media in Chandigarh and said that he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, reported news agency ANI.



Sidhu had resigned from the position on 28 September and announced his decision in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

While addressing a press conference, Sidhu said, "I've been meeting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for a long time. I've been speaking to him since last one month. The first meeting was in Punjab Bhavan, at that time the thing was that panel on DGP will come and in one week things will be settled. It's a 90 days government, and 50 days have gone".



Sidhu had resigned, saying he can’t compromise on Punjab’s future and its welfare agenda. He, however, didn’t state any reason in his resignation letter. On Twitter, posting his resignation letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, he said, “The collapse of man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and agenda of welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress”.

After the meeting on October 14, Navjot Singh Sidhu had said, "I have raised my concerns about Punjab and Punjab Congress before the party high command and I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji that whatever decision they take will be in the interest of the Congress and Punjab."

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 04:16 PM IST