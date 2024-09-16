'I Have Not Seen Any Development In Kashmir In Last 40 Years,' Says Sopore Independent Candidate Ajaz Guru

Sopore Independent Candidate Ajaz Guru | KIMS | X

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, an independent candidate from Sopore, Ajaz Guru, said that he had not seen any developments in Kashmir in the last 40 years.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am 58 years old, and I have not seen any development in Kashmir, there are no roads, a lot more congestion, there is an issue with electricity, and there are no jobs."

"From the last 15-20 days, they are saying that we will fix Kashmir, they have 70 years with, what did they do?" he questioned the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ajaz Guru is the brother of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

A Tie-Up Forged Between Awami Ittehad Party & Jamaat-e-Islami

Meanwhile, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have forged a tie-up ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Earlier on Sunday, Lok Sabha member and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Rashid said that the main aim of the alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) "is to raise the voice of Kashmiris,".

Both the parties have come together for upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

"The main aim of the alliance is to raise the voice of Kashmiris. We will fight to find a solution to the issue of Kashmir...We will support the candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami, and they will support our candidates. There will be a friendly contest on some seats," Rashid said.

#WATCH | Pulwama, J&K: Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid says, "The main aim of the alliance is to raise the voice of Kashmiris. We will fight to find a solution to the issue of Kashmir...We will support the candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami and they will support our candidates. There… pic.twitter.com/amiBXZaCsS — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

Moreover, Congress and the National Conference are also fighting the Assembly polls in an alliance. While NC will contest 51 of 90 seats, Congress will fight 32, with the two parties also agreeing to a friendly contest on some seats. A few seats have been left for smaller allies.

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

These are the first Assembly polls to be held in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held in three phases September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting will take place on October 8.