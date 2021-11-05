'I have been saying again and again...': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after spurious liquor claims 12 lives in Bettiah

After the death toll in Bihar's Bettiah hooch tragedy rose to 12, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he warned about this several times. He said a detailed review will be carried out after the festival of Diwali.

"I have been saying again and again that if you consume a wrong thing, this situation will occur. I keep talking to the officers but after the festival we will have a detailed review," Nitish Kumar said.

"It's very important to start a campaign once again to tell people that liquor is bad & a liquor ban is in effect. Action is taken against such people (who prepare spurious liquor) & it'll be done. Still a massive campaign is needed. We'll review this after the festival," the Chief Minister added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Bettiah hooch tragedy victims belonged to South Telahua village under Nautan police station.

Following the incident, DIG of Champaran range Pranav Kumar, suspended the SHO and a 'chowkidar' of Nautan police station.

"Strict action will be taken against the negligent officials and those involved in manufacturing and selling spurious liquor in the region," Pranav Kumar said.

State Liquor Prohibition Minister Sunil Kumar said, "Bihar has lost 40 people to spurious liquor this year. Strong measures are being taken to prevent such incidents."

"The liquor prohibition department and the district police have seized 187 lakh litres of liquor. As many as 700 police personnel were terminated from service and over 3 lakh persons involved in liquor consumption, trade and transportation in the state arrested," Sunil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have accused the Nitish Kumar government of hiding the actual death toll.

Since January, around 90 persons have died due to poisonous liquor in Bihar. Action against SHO and chowkidar are just an eyewash, they alleged.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 05:43 PM IST