'I Fear Even Lalbaugcha Raja Might Be Taken To Gujarat': Sanjay Raut Attacks HM Amit Shah's Mumbai Tour

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut assailed Home Minister Amit Shah over his Mumbai tour, beginning on Sunday. While speaking to media persons, the Sena leader alleged that Shah has weakened Maharashtra by shifting businesses and employment to Gujarat and engineering splits in political parties. “I fear he may even take the Lalbaug cha Raja to Gujarat,” he said.

Maharashtra has strong sentiments against Amit Shah, Raut criticized, adding, “Though he is the Home Minister, he is a weak one. The law and order in the state have collapsed. It's not in order even in Jammu and Manipur. Shah has always tried to weaken Maharashtra, so the people here consider him the enemy of the state,” Raut lambasted.

Replying to a question on Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Raut slammed him saying that even if Fadnavis took 100 births, he wouldn't be able to understand what goes on inside the mind of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Raut's remarks have come days after Fadnavis's claim that Sharad Pawar had shortlisted three to four names for the CM's post, but Uddhav Thackeray was not one of them.

Raut said Fadnavis lacks insight into Pawar's thinking and planning. Did he know what Sharad Pawar was thinking and planning in 2019, asked Raut adding if there was any courage left with the ruling dispensation in the state, they should give a call for the election.