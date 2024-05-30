'I Have No Health Issues...': Naveen Patnaik Asserts After Video Showing His Aide Grabbing CM’s Trembling Hand During Poll Rally Goes Viral

VK Pandian (L) and Naveen Patnaik (R). Screengrab from the video. |

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in an interview with news agency ANI, on Thursday, said that he is healthy and has been campaigning in the state for the last month in the hot season.

"I face no health issues at all, I am in excellent health. I have been campaigning for the last month in a very hot season and I am fine," said Patnaik during the interview.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | "I face no health issues at all, I am in excellent health. I have been campaigning for the last month in a very hot season and I am fine." says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on questions being raised by BJP about his health pic.twitter.com/pDf4Z66VnF — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Patnaik's response came soon after a video went viral in which his aide V K Pandain was seen assisting and grabbing the CM’s trembling hand during his poll rally speech which suggested to many that he was not in good shape. Another theory which floated around mainly by the BJP was that the video suggested his aide Pandian was controlling the CM.

Watch the video here:

Just note how Pandiyan is using Naveen Patnaik for power grab pic.twitter.com/izJ1gPJdw3 — Alok Bhatt (Modi Ka Parivar) (@alok_bhatt) May 28, 2024

As this incident grabbed eyeballs, even the PM did not miss the opportunity and said the BJP would inquire into the reason behind the BJD chief's deteriorating health.

Addressing a rally in Odisha on Wednesday PM Modi said, "If we form the government in Odisha, we would make a committee to find the reason behind the deterioration of Patnaik's health." He also hinted towards a conspiracy behind Patnaik's deteriorating health.

“Is there any conspiracy behind the deterioration of CM Naveen Patnaik's health? Who is responsible for the sudden deterioration of his health condition?" PM Modi asked.

BIG: Prime Minister @narendramodi raises questions on a conspiracy to worsen the health of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PM Modi assures people of a Special Committee to probe the matter and expose people who are taking advantage. pic.twitter.com/TmUKeHahm1 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 29, 2024

Patnaik, taking a dig at PM Modi, said that if he was so concerned about his health all he could have done is make a phone call and ask.

“I understand that PM Modi in a public meeting in Odisha has stated that I am in bad health and he wants to make a committee to inquire into this matter. If he was so much concerned about my health and he stated publicly before that I am a good friend of him…. all he had to do was to pick up a telephone and ring me up and ask me about my health,” said Patnaik.